Samsung investigating Galaxy Fold display issues, will ‘ensure’ customers know not to remove top layer

Following some encouraging first impressions shared earlier this week, disaster seemingly struck for the Samsung Galaxy Fold today when a handful of reporters revealed some serious display issues. Now, Samsung has officially commented on Galaxy Fold display problems, and they’re looking into it.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman tweeted out an official statement from Samsung (reiterated by The Verge) this evening which confirmed, first and foremost, that the company is indeed looking into the problem. This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, but it’s somewhat comforting to know that Samsung isn’t ignoring the problem.

Further, Samsung directly addresses the issue that two of the three Galaxy Fold display issues came from – the removal of the top plastic layer. Samsung reiterates that this layer shouldn’t be removed under any circumstances, adding that adhesives shouldn’t be used on the top layer either. Presumably, this is referring to screen protectors.

Finally, Samsung’s statement says that the company will ensure that the information regarding that top layer is communicated to Galaxy Fold customers.

Apparently, the April 26th launch plans are still on… for now

A limited number of early Galaxy Fold samples were provided to media for review. We have received a few reports regarding the main display on the samples provided. We will thoroughly inspect these units in person to determine the cause of the matter. Separately, a few reviewers reported having removed the top layer of the display causing damage to the screen. The main display on the Galaxy Fold features a top protective layer, which is part of the display structure designed to protect the screen from unintended scratches. Removing the protective layer or adding adhesives to the main display may cause damage. We will ensure this information is clearly delivered to our customers.

