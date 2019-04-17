Samsung sold out of its nearly $2,000 Galaxy Fold in just a day

Smartphone prices have been creeping to insane levels for the past couple of years, but the Galaxy Fold is another monster entirely with its price tag just shy of $2,000. Despite that massive price, Samsung sold out of the Galaxy Fold both on its own website and through a carrier partner in less than a day.

Samsung’s online store lists the Galaxy Fold as out of stock, and the waitlist Samsung previously opened has now disappeared. As Droid-Life points out, an email was sent out to users who joined the waitlist stating that initial stock for the phone has officially been depleted. It read:

Thank you for reserving a Galaxy Fold. We’re sorry, but due to overwhelming demand, the Galaxy Fold is currently sold out on Samsung.com. We’ll let you know as soon as more phones are available, so keep an eye on your inbox for updates.

AT&T is still accepting pre-orders for the device, but shipping dates have slipped all the way to early June. That’s a far cry from the initial April 25th estimate.

It’s totally unclear at the moment exactly how many units of the Galaxy Fold were sold, but it’s still impressive that stock ran out so quickly. More than likely, Samsung only produced a mere handful of units for general sales for the first batch, both to make it seem like demand was higher, and also to gauge how much interest was truly out there.

Either way, if you were hoping to get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy Fold, you’ll be waiting a bit unless you were one of the lucky few to get an early pre-order in.

