Google Hire adds new features for large enterprise recruiting

Google Hire launched in 2017 as a hiring service that leverages machine learning and closely integrates with G Suite products like Gmail and Calendar. Initially geared towards small to medium businesses, Google is now expanding it to better serve larger enterprises with several new features.

As we spoke with our growing enterprise customers, they found that the benefits of Hire’s collaboration, engagement and productivity features are increasingly critical as they scale and grow geographically. So today, we’re expanding Hire’s capabilities to better serve enterprises, making the hiring process easier and more streamlined for businesses with thousands of employees.

In addition to focussing on SMBs, Google wants Hire to work for growing enterprises and larger corporations that need software to manage hiring and applications at scale. It is part of Google making its enterprise services more attractive to larger customers.

Expanded capabilities includes Hire by Google automatically suggesting approvers for new job offers in order to streamline the requisition and approval flows. Machine learning is leveraged to make it easier to deal with and find bureaucracy in an organizational structure. Another existing ML feature in Hire is Candidate Discovery to reconsider previous interviewees for new positions, and call management.

A new referral portal will allow all employees to source and recommend talent that recruiters can later follow-up on. Google notes that this could bring in thousands of potential candidates. Additionally, more interactive reports will let businesses gather “data and optimize complex hiring processes.”

Today’s last new feature is expanded integration in Hire with Namely, Sapling, AppogeeHR, and Zenefits. These larger apps will help with managing the “entire employee lifecycle and improve the experience for new hires.”

