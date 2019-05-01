Google Assistant speakers could gain ‘personalized preset buttons’ to start queries

When personal results are enabled, Google Assistant speakers and Smart Displays can show your Calendar events, reminders, Photos, and more. This information could soon be even easier to access on devices that feature “Personalized preset buttons.”

Spotted by Android Police this morning, a Google Assistant help page — about personal results — makes reference to “Personalized preset buttons.”

On some speakers with Google Assistant built in, you can set buttons to say your favorite queries. If you save a personalized query to a button and have your personal results turned on, anyone with access to your device can see or hear your personal results when they press the button.

Such a feature is currently not found on Made by Google devices, while existing speakers do not have the ability to “set buttons to say your favorite queries.” This could possibly include commands like “What’s the weather” or “What’s on my schedule,” and would be particularly powerful coupled with longer Routines. While they can now be scheduled to go off at set times, some macros could be useful in the moment.

On the privacy front, personal results have to be enabled, while the query has to first be saved to a button. The Google Home app currently does not have this capability, but it would likely be set through the companion client.

It’s not clear whether existing devices with spare buttons can take personalized presets, or whether it’s only available to newer units. Given that Assistant has a big presence at I/O, Google could announce this feature at the developer conference next week.

