Report: Google Assistant matches market share w/ Apple’s Siri less than three years after launch

Slowly but surely, Google Assistant speakers have been catching up with Amazon’s Alexa. However, Assistant isn’t just on speakers, it’s also a core aspect of nearly every Android smartphone. Now, it’s been revealed in a study that in less than three years, Google Assistant has managed to match market share with Apple’s Siri in terms of what people are actually using.

Microsoft recently performed a study on digital voice assistants (via OnMSFT) to reveal what people are actually using in 2019. While the Microsft’s own Cortana sat in fourth place with just 19% market share, Google Assistant and Siri both managed to take up 36% each, with Alexa taking 25%.

While it’s unsurprising that Assistant and Siri are in first place, it’s the timeline that makes this impressive. Google Assistant first made its debut back in late 2016 in Google Allo (RIP), and later on the company’s first Pixel smartphone. It wasn’t until 2017 that it even expanded to other Android smartphones, and later to more speakers, tablets, and even some laptops. Now, Google is even putting it in your car.

Clearly, the rapid expansion has worked, as in less than three years, Google Assistant is matching the market share of the well established Siri. A core part of every iPhone, iPad, and now even Macs and the HomePod, Siri has been around since 2011 – almost three times as long as Google Assistant.

Of course, this data isn’t a full view of everyone. It’s noted that these results are pulled simply from surveys with around 7,000 participants. Still, it gives a glimpse of what consumers are actually using, and Google Assistant is clearly winning people over quickly.

