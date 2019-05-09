Hisense debuts 2019 Android TV lineup w/ 4K HDR models starting at $399, available now

Android TV is slowly becoming a force to be reckoned with in the TV market, and today Hisense has announced its latest collection of 4K HDR models powered by Google’s platform. The Hisense H8F and H9F series pack Android TV, Google Assistant, 4K HDR, and start at just $399.

Available today at Best Buy and Amazon, Hisense’s 2019 lineup of 4K HDR TVs are powered entirely by Google’s Android TV. The most affordable model costs just $399 and for that price, buyers get a 50-inch panel with Dolby Vision and HDR10, up to 60 local dimming zones, dbx-tv audio tech, and even integration with Amazon Alexa. The rest of the H8F series has similar specifications, but with 55-inch ($499) and 65-inch ($699) panels instead.

A step above is the Hisense H9F series, also running on Android TV. The base model here starts at $699 for a 55-inch TV with a Quantum Dot panel with 132 zones of local dimming. The panel itself is 120Hz here and there’s a wide-color gamut with 100% DCI-P3. Hisense also says viewing angles should be improved on this model. A larger 65-inch version is also available for $999.

The new Android TV lineup allows users to enjoy built-in Google Assistant for voice search, discovery, and commands. Viewers can get answers to questions about programs or films they watch, find weather updates or check calendars for a clear view of the day ahead. The H8F and H9F’s integrated Google Assistant feature can control everything from compatible lights to audio equipment, thermostats, appliances, and more. Additionally, viewers can download the Hisense skill for Amazon Echo devices to control other smart home products like light bulbs, door locks and the Hisense HiSmart™ Portable Air Conditioner that works with Alexa.

The Hisense H8F series is available now from Best Buy and Amazon, with the H9F series coming this June.

Hisense also confirmed that these Android TV models launch with Oreo, meaning they’ll be available out-of-the-box with Android TV’s new UI.

