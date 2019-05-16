[Update: Now on Amazon] Where to buy Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL

During today’s big Google I/O keynote, the company officially unwrapped its new Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones, and they’re available for purchase today. For the first time ever, you’ll have multiple carrier choices too, so here’s where to buy the Pixel 3a.

Where to buy Google Pixel 3a at carriers

The biggest news with the Google Pixel 3a is that, for the first time ever, it’s launching on multiple US carriers. That still includes Verizon, but also big names like T-Mobile and Sprint.

Verizon

Of course, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are still going to be available from Google’s first partner, Verizon. Since the original Pixel first launched, Verizon has held the rights to each generation of the device and it’s resulted in the Pixel getting in front of a lot of people. Now with the Pixel 3a, Verizon is just another option, and a pretty good one at that.

Just like anywhere else, pricing starts at $399 and at Verizon, and monthly pricing currently starts as low as $12.50. The carrier offers both phones in Just Black, Clearly White, and Purple-ish.

T-Mobile

A big request from Pixel fans since the first generation has been to bring the phone to T-Mobile. With the Pixel 3a, that wish is finally granted, and the Purple-ish phone is joining the magenta carrier. Both the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are available from the carrier with all three colors also available.

As for pricing, T-Mobile is charging as little as $16.67 a month for the standard Pixel 3a, and pricing, of course, goes up for the larger, more expensive model. There’s also a promo that offers the phone for free with a BOGO. The entire Pixel line goes for sale at T-Mobile at 9pm PST.

Sprint

Finally, Sprint is the other major carrier adding Google’s phones to its lineup. The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are the first devices to launch on Sprint and just like Verizon and T-Mobile, you can get all three color variants too. Sales start at midnight CST.

Visible

In a somewhat unexpected reveal, Google is also bringing its Pixel lineup to Visible, a carrier running on Verizon’s network with affordable pricing on unlimited plans. Pixel 3a costs as little as $17/month with Visible, with the Pixel 3a XL coming in at $20/month. The carrier teases “substantial” savings this summer too.

US Cellular

The last carrier offering up the Pixel 3a and 3a XL is US Cellular. However, at the time of writing, only the premium Pixel 3 and 3 XL are live on the carrier’s site. Presumably, the Pixel 3a and 3a XL aren’t far behind, as they are confirmed to be coming.

Where to buy Google Pixel 3a Unlocked

Update 5/16: Amazon

In a somewhat unexpected move, Google appears to be officially selling the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL through Amazon. First noted by Droid-Life, listings for both devices are on the massive retailer at their standard $399 and $479 prices, officially sold by Amazon itself.

Google does officially sell some of its products such as the Pixelbook, Pixel Slate, and Chromecast through Amazon, but this is the first time the company’s smartphones are available. There are no promos as you’ll see from the other retailers on this list, and at the time of writing, stock is either dwindling or delayed depending on model.

Google Store

Arguably the best way to buy a Pixel is to buy it unlocked, and the same goes for the more affordable Pixel 3a and 3a XL. Where to buy it? There’s no better choice than the Google Store. With an unlocked version of the phone direct from Google, you’ll be able to add Google’s Preferred Care warranty, check out with official accessories, and use Google’s financing options if needed.

Plus, you’ll be able to pick from every single variant of the phone too AND you get a $100 Google Store credit with either device (US-only).

Best Buy

Another option for both unlocked and carrier sales on the Pixel 3a is that of Best Buy. The huge electronics retailer will sell both the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL in Just Black, Clearly White, and Purple-ish. You can order online, or take your chances in store. Best Buy locations will stock the phone today, but the number of options varies by location.

B&H Photo

If you want to save a few bucks on sales tax or data plans, B&H Photo is your spot. The retail won’t have stock for the Pixel 3a lineup for a little while, but when it does, the devices will be bundled with 3-months of Mint Mobile service, a $100 B&H gift card, and no sales tax with the Payboo credit card.

