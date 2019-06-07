Netflix is one of the most used services on basically anything with a display, but the service has oddly lacked support for Google Assistant smart displays since launch. Now, the Netflix action for Google Assistant is showing compatibility with the Nest Hub and other smart displays, suggesting imminent arrival of the feature.

Backtracking a bit, you’ll probably recall with reviews of the first few Google Assistant smart displays such as Lenovo’s option that many reviewers noted that Netflix simply couldn’t be used. The popular streaming option wouldn’t allow voice commands to trigger playback, and even Chromecast functionality was disabled by Netflix’s own decision.

While there’s been no formal announcement as of yet, the Netflix action for Google Assistant has changed in two ways. Firstly and most importantly, the action’s listing specifically shows that it’s compatible with smart displays. Secondly, users with a smart display such as the Google Nest Hub are now seeing Netflix commands such as “Next episode on Office Display” show up in suggestions on that same page.

Update 6/7: Google has removed Smart Display compatibility from the Netflix listing. Some command suggestions still show displays, but it seems these are randomly generated based on your account, not what’s compatible. At this point, it remains unclear what Google and Netflix plan to do with smart display compatibility.

Unfortunately, the functionality doesn’t seem to be live just yet. In my testing, Netflix still won’t load up on a Google Nest Hub and brings back the message “Netflix can’t be played on smart displays yet” that it’s been doing since launch. Chromecast is also not showing just yet.

Still, by the additions to the action page it seems that Netflix for smart displays could be hitting users in the very near future. We’ll keep a close eye on this one, and let us know in the comment if you happen to be seeing the functionality active on your device.

