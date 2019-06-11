While Pixel owners have the neat ‘Now Playing’ feature baked into their devices, the biggest and arguably best music identifying tool for most Android users is still Shazam.

It’s actually worth noting that Shazam is owned by Apple, and has been for about a year or so now. That does mean that features now sometimes take time to filter across. That said, Shazam on Android is now exclusively able to recognize songs you are listening to through headphones. This new feature is coming to Android tablets as well as smartphones.

The new Pop-Up Shazam feature (via TechCrunch) is now able to identify tracks that are playing in your immediate surroundings or even within the device. That means Shazam on your Android device will work in a similar vein to the Pixel ‘Now Playing’ feature, except it works via a notification shade toggle. It is persistent and you’ll have to turn it off again to stop the little bubble notifications.

Prior to this feature being rolled out, you would have to use your device speakers, play the song out loud and then open Shazam to identify the track playing. Now you’ll be greeted with a chathead style notification that will tell you the name of the artist and the title of the song.

Opening the chathead will take you to the dedicated Shazam screen where you can finds links to streaming services and artist information. The persistent notification settings and controls within Android mean that this feature is unlikely to roll out to iOS devices any time soon, so make the most of it Android fans.

