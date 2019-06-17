The latest beta of Google’s keyboard app is rolling out this evening with some minor tweaks and features in progress. Gboard 8.4 reorganizes the “Symbols” emoji category and preps a trending sticker pack section.

‘Symbols’ emoji category

The existing “Shapes” category has been renamed to “Symbols” in Gboard 8.4. This includes a slight rearrangement of how emoji are presented, while there are now 229 characters versus 221 in Gboard 8.3. It’s unclear whether there are new ones, or if Google just added emoji from other categories.

<string name=”emoji_category_symbols”>SYMBOLS</string>

Gboard 8.3 Gboard 8.4

Languages

This menu adds a “Your keyboard languages and layouts” description.

GIF camera deprecation

Gboard is removing the ability to create your own GIFs, with the warning banner tweaked for visibility in Gboard 8.4.

Gboard 8.3 Gboard 8.4

Trending sticker packs

Similar to how popular GIFs and searches are identified, a “trending packs” section could be coming to the Stickers gallery. According to strings in Gboard 8.4, the new tab might join a rename of “Favorites” to “my packs.”

<string name=”stickers_my_packs_tab_content_desc”>my packs</string> <string name=”stickers_trending_tab_content_desc”>trending packs</string>

Learning settings

In version 8.2 (below), we detailed how Gboard could gain a user-facing “Federated learning” toggle. This option might be grouped under a new “Learning” category in settings.

<string name=”setting_learning_category_title”>Learning</string>

How to update?

