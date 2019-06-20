The Google My Business tool lets shop and restaurant owners customize listings that appear in Google Maps and Search. Google today announced a slew of new features to make Profiles stand out to customers.

Business owners can now set a preferred profile cover photo in the image carousel. While many might choose to highlight their store logo, Google is separately adding a prominent place for logos at the top-right of profiles right next to the business name.

That logo joins other “core information” like phone number and hours just underneath the top carousel, which can now be reserved to highlight other aspects. Google is also adding another gallery reserved for images uploaded by a business. They will appear instantly and be prominently featured, with captions coming soon.

To get customers to follow a Profile and get updates, businesses can now provide welcome offers. The “Follow” button will feature a tiny badge to note when deals are available, with the offer saved after the subscription is confirmed.

To make Profiles easier to access, business owners can now claim a short name and URL. The latter is ideal for links online and in the real world, while the former can eventually be searched in Maps.

With this URL, businesses can easily refer customers back to their Profile – to catch up on latest updates, to make a booking or to write a review after a visit. In the coming months, people will also be able to search short names in Maps.

The last update to My Business is a website where proprietors can download and order custom assets. This Marketing Kit includes stickers that invite users to follow a profile and write reviews, or images that can be customized and shared on social media.

