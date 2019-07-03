Acer C720 Chromebook is no longer getting updates, so these are the best replacements

Back when Chrome OS first started getting popular, the Acer C720 Chromebook quickly emerged as one of the best options. Last month, though, that popular Chromebook got its last update. Now that the Acer C720 Chromebook is dead, let’s take a quick look at what that means for those who still own it, and what the best models are for replacement.

Acer C720 Chromebook isn’t getting updates — why?

One thing that’s not often focused on with Chromebooks is that, eventually, Google will pull the plug on updates. However, that takes quite a while, and it’s detailed well in advance. Google provides automatic updates for 6.5 years after a hardware platform is released, and in June 2019, the Acer C720 Chromebook’s EOL date hit.

If you’re an Acer C720 owner, you might have caught a notification recently that the most recent update was the last one the machine will get. It’s a shame, as for many users, the aging hardware has kept up quite well.

It’s also a source of nostalgia for some. Here on the 9to5Google team, the C720 was my second Chromebook and a beloved memory, and it was Abner Li’s first Chromebook purchase as well.

My trusty old Acer C720 in its Toast skin

Luckily, this change doesn’t necessarily mean C720 owners have to stop using the machine. Instead, it simply means that updates won’t come, and Google won’t offer any support. That, of course, is awful and more than enough reason to want to upgrade. However, it also means those using the C720 aren’t just going to turn on their machines to find it completely inoperable.

Plus, there are ways around this. Many have found success in installing Linux distros, and some have used “CloudReady” with success, even though it’s not technically supported.

The Best Acer C720 Chromebook replacements

Still, the best solution at this point is to upgrade to a newer machine. Some of the main attractions of the C720 when it debuted were its solid keyboard and great performance, along with a good bang for your buck. Below, we’ve rounded up a handful of options that might be a good replacement for any Acer C720 Chromebook owners looking for something new.

Lenovo Chromebook C330 — The best option

The best replacement for the Acer C720 Chromebook is without a doubt the Lenovo C330. This machine is capable with a MediaTek chipset and 4GB of RAM and features a ton of modern improvements, too. There’s a 2-in-1 hinge and touchscreen for the 11.6-inch display, and that display is IPS as well, which is a huge upgrade from the TN panel on the C720. Lenovo also offers some of the best keyboards out there, and overall, build quality is very good. Plus, there’s USB-C for charging, which is something anyone who also uses an Android phone will appreciate.

As for when it will hit EOL, the Lenovo C330 is guaranteed updates through June 2022.

The Lenovo Chromebook C330

At the time of writing, the Lenovo Chromebook C330 can be had for just a hair over $200 on Rakuten with the coupon code SAVE15 at checkout. Even at full price, though, it’s a stellar replacement that costs well under $300 from outlets such as Amazon.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 — Taking a step up in quality

If you’re looking to take a step up in size, quality, and power, “mid-range” Chromebooks have gotten really good in the time since the C720’s release. To that end, one of the best replacements for the Acer C720 Chromebook is the ASUS Chromebook C434.

Launched this year, the C434 may feel a bit overpriced for some at around $570, but it offers a fair bit for that money. There’s an all-metal design, powerful Intel Core m3 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and a nearly bezel-less 14-inch display in a surprisingly small form factor. It’s a very modern-looking machine that has a great keyboard to back it up. There’s also USB-C for charging.

As mentioned, the ASUS Chromebook C434 is priced around $570 in general, but it’s often found cheaper at B&H Photo, and Amazon often has sales, too. The C434 won’t lose updates until June 2024.

Google Pixelbook — Ready for the big leagues

If you fell in love with Chrome OS on the Acer Chromebook C720, you might want its replacement to be a higher-end machine. If you’re looking to spend a fair bit, there’s no better route than the Google Pixelbook. The flagship of the Chrome OS world offers a 2-in-1 design, high-resolution 12.3-inch display, USB-C, and killer specs.

There’s an Intel Core i5 or Core i7 under the hood with 8GB or 16GB of RAM. That means there’s more than enough power for basically anything you can throw at the Pixelbook, and it’s going to be noticeably faster than the Acer C720, too. The keyboard is also the crown jewel not just of Chromebooks, but of most laptops in general. Plus, updates won’t cease on the Pixelbook until June 2024.

The Pixelbook is a pricey machine, though, at around $1,000 brand new from Amazon, the Google Store, and B&H Photo. However, since it’s been on the market for some time, sales are relatively common. If you don’t want to wait for one of those, a used model can easily be had for a fraction of the retail cost from outlets such as Swappa.

It’s very important to keep in mind, though, that we’re fairly confident a new Pixelbook is coming by the end of 2019.

