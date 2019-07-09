Nest Hello to get package delivery and pickup detection [APK Insight]

The Nest Hello doorbell already offers a wide variety of security monitoring tools, but now Google is bringing in more of its camera software prowess. Version 5.37 of the Nest app for Android indicates that the Hello doorbell cam will be getting package delivery and pickup detection.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Our APK Insight into Nest app version 5.37 has revealed a handful of strings that lay out the Nest Hello’s package detection feature. The app will start by notifying Nest Hello owners that the camera can now “spot packages” both when they’re delivered and when they’re picked up.

<string name=”camera_warm_welcome_package_detection_header”>Now your Nest Hello will help you spot packages.</string>

<string name=”camera_warm_welcome_package_detection_body”>With package alerts, you’ll receive a notification after someone has left a package in the camera’s view, and another one when someone picks it up.</string>

The app also notes two important caveats for the Nest Hello’s package detection. The Nest Hello needs to be positioned so that it can see packages properly, and you need to be a Nest Aware subscriber. The package detection can also be disabled altogether, should you not want it.

<string name=”camera_warm_welcome_package_detection_note_one”>Your doorbell must be able to see the package on the ground before it can notify you.</string> <string name=”camera_warm_welcome_package_detection_note_two”>This feature requires a Nest Aware subscription.</string> <string name=”camera_warm_welcome_package_detection_turn_off”>Turn off</string>

Once the package detection is enabled, Nest will begin tagging your Hello doorbell footage with when it thinks a package has been delivered and/or picked up. Nest Hello being able to detect both moments is extremely important in catching porch pirates.

<string name=”camera_cuepoint_type_package_delivered”>Package left</string> <string name=”camera_cuepoint_type_package_retrieved”>Package picked up</string>

Nest 5.37 is available for download now via the Google Play Store, but it’s currently unknown when Nest will be launching this new feature.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, which some APK Insight teardowns benefit from.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: