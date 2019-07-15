AdSense allows publishers to easily place advertising on their sites, with Google offering mobile apps to track views and revenue. Google today announced that it is killing the Android and iOS clients, with the web positioned as an upcoming alternative.

The Inside AdSense blog (via Android Police) today announced that it is “sunsetting the current iOS and Android apps.” This is despite “more than a third of [users accessing] AdSense from mobile devices.”

Google’s replacement is the web, with the company explicitly noting how mobile will be “an area where we continue to invest.” The current website will presumably become a Progressive Web App that can be easily pinned to homescreens and appear in the app launcher on Android.

By investing in a common web application that supports all platforms, we will be able to deliver AdSense features optimized for mobile much faster than we can today.

However, even following this year’s Material Theme revamp, there is no mobile view for the web experience. That redesign never arrived on Android and iOS, with more advanced features for account management and ad set up always limited to the full site.

Web Android

The AdSense team hints at a more interactive — and possibly proactive — experience for the service going forward:

Our vision is an AdSense that does more to keep your account healthy, letting you focus on creating great content, and comes to you when issues or opportunities need your attention.

This shutdown of AdSense for Android and iOS will take place over the “coming months.” An exact timeframe hasn’t been specified, but it sounds like existing installs will stop working after they are removed from app stores “by the end of 2019.” “Further announcements” are coming throughout the rest of the year.

More about Google AdSense:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: