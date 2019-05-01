Google AdSense impacted by worldwide reporting outage for publishers

With AdSense, publishers can designate a space on their site for Google to serve advertising that is relevant to the visitor’s interests. The popular service this evening is currently facing an outage where estimated earnings, page views, and other metrics are not updating.

This Google AdSense reporting outage started late Wednesday evening (PST) and is impacting users worldwide. On the 9to5 team, two writers in the U.S. have had stagnant metrics for at least the past hour. The earliest report from India on Twitter of a reporting outage dates back to 8:27PM PST, with other users in Japan reporting the same issue.

While ads placed by AdSense still appear on sites, clicks from visitors and page views are not being reflected in the AdSense dashboard for publishers. The service has otherwise been operational for the entire day.

It’s unclear whether metrics like earnings, page views, and impressions are still being retained by Google and not just being reflected on the AdSense website and mobile apps, or if publishers will lose that data for this period

There is no communication from Google on its social channels, while live support is offline for the day. The last major issue to hit AdSense occurred last year and saw Google report higher payouts to the IRS than what it actually compensated users. It was resolved with reissued 1099 forms.

When Alphabet reported Q1 2019 earnings on Monday, the European Commission’s $1.7 billion antitrust fine from March was recorded. Earlier this year, the AdSense website was refreshed with the Google Material Theme, but the Android and iOS apps have yet to be redesigned.

