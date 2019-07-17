Google Fi discounts Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL by $300

For Fi’s 4th birthday in April, Google discounted the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL by 50% for one day only. The latest deal from Google’s MVNO is $300 off the Made by Google flagships.

At $300 off, the Pixel 3 starts at $499 and the Pixel 3 XL at $599. The phones max out at $699 for the larger 128GB variant instead of $999. Both new and existing Google Fi customers are eligible, with all three colors currently available.

The discounted price will automatically be applied during checkout, and has to be activated on Fi within 30 days of the device shipping.

If Fi is not activated within 30 days of the phone shipment confirmation email, the discounted amount will be charged to your Google Payments account to match the full price of the phone.

The Google Fi store does not specify an end date, just that the “offer is valid while supplies last or while the promotion is live.” However, there is a limit of one per person. At $499, the 64GB Pixel 3 is notably only $100 more than the Pixel 3a.

Today’s deal matches one offered earlier this month to select Google Store customers, while everyone else was eligible for a $200 discount. This latest promotion is the deepest price cut for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL by Google Fi, excluding the fourth anniversary celebration.

You, a brand new Pixel 3, and $300 off. That’s just perfect chemistry. 🔬✨https://t.co/oGEwuapQLh pic.twitter.com/agWqnHblu6 — Google Fi (@googlefi) July 17, 2019

More about Google Fi:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: