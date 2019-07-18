Earlier this year, Google announced a project to help revive local news in areas around the United States. Today, Google has officially announced that Youngstown, Ohio, will be the first city to benefit from that local news project this fall.

Google is heading to Youngstown to kick off the Compass Experiment by working with publishing company McClatchy. This comes right as Youngstown’s 150-year-old newspaper, the Vindicator, is set to shut down at the end of August. Google says in a blog post that this would leave 500,000 people in Youngstown and surrounding region without a daily newspaper.

Mandy Jenkins, a general manager for the Compass Experiment, explains in a blog post on Medium that recruitment is under way for roles such as central editor and business operations manager.

The Compass Experiment will also be launching in two other cities over the next couple of years. The goal for Google’s efforts with McClatchy in Youngstown and others is to make these local news operations self-sustaining and share the lessons with other publications around the country. Further information on the Youngstown operation will be shared on Medium.

