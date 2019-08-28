Google maintains a sprawling advertising network and has already made moves in the past to consolidate products. The latest improvement is aimed at simplifying the publisher experience in AdSense, AdMob, and Ad Manager by better explaining where advertising can appear.

Starting in September, Google will offer a “clear outline of the types of content where advertising is not allowed or will be restricted.” Simplification has been a “consistent piece of feedback” from publishers and should make it easier to understand and follow policies. There are two standardized content policies as part of Google’s ad simplification.

The Google Publisher Policies covers articles and pages that are not allowed to have ads through AdSense, AdMob, or Ad Manager. Attempting to monetize policy-violating content may result in a suspension or account termination.

Illegal Content, Child Sexual Abuse Material & Pedophilia, Sexually Explicit Content, Adult Themes in Family Content, Intellectual Property Abuse, Endangered or Threatened Species, Dangerous or Derogatory Content, Enabling Dishonest Behavior, Misrepresentative Content, Malicious or Unwanted Software, and Mail Order Brides.

Meanwhile, content listed under the Google Publisher Restrictions “don’t violate policy, but that may not be appealing for all advertisers.” Google Ads will continue to not appear, and this content will receive reduced or no advertising at all. However, it no longer results in a policy violation.

Sexual Content, Shocking Content, Explosives, Guns, Gun Parts & Related Products, Other Weapons, Tobacco, Recreational Drugs, Alcohol Sales and Misuse, Online Gambling, Prescription Drugs, and Unapproved Pharmaceuticals and Supplements

Policy changes will come into effect next month after Google updates the Help Center and Policy Center. A full breakdown of policies and restrictions will be available then.

More about Google Ads:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: