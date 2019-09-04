The Google Pixel 4 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting flagships of 2019, and one interesting feature is what it will do with a Soli radar chip. Google’s reveal of these “Motion Sense” gestures for the Pixel 4 confirmed that it would only be available in some countries, and today, a launch list of those countries has been discovered.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

XDA-Developers recently discovered a disclaimer on Best Buy’s landing page for the Pixel 4 that outs a list of countries for “Motion Sense.” This specifically calls out that the United States, Canada, Singapore, Australia, Taiwan, and most of Europe will be able to use these gestures. The disclaimer also specifically mentions that users in Japan won’t be able to use Motion Sense.

Since Motion Sense gestures on the Pixel 4 are powered by a Soli radar chip, the limited list of countries makes sense. After all, it took a while for Google to get permission to use the chip in a consumer product in the US. It’s unclear if any other countries are limited, but the current list Best Buy shows is the majority of where the Pixel lineup is typically sold.

Wave hello to Motion Sense* — You no longer have to touch your phone to make things happen. Motion Sense is a new technology in Pixel 4 that can detect your gestures without you having to touch the screen. *Not functional in Japan. Motion Sense functional in the US, Canada, Singapore, Australia, Taiwan, and most European countries. Not all phone features are controlled by Motion Sense. For more information see g.co/pixel/motionsense.

Best Buy also links to a Google support page, but that page isn’t live just yet, suggesting that this may have gone live a bit prematurely.

More on Google Pixel 4:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: