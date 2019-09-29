We are a little over two weeks away from the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL unveil at Made by Google 2019. After the latest flagship’s launch, Google often keeps last year’s phone on sale. The same thing looks to be occurring this year with Google extending the $300 Pixel 3 discount.

In early August, the Google Store discounted the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL by $300. That deal ran until September 28th, with the offer today being extended for another two months to November 23rd.

[Updated: Fixed] Terms and Conditions note the updated dates, but the actual order page — shortly after midnight PT — shows the full $799+ price again. This will likely be fixed as the Special Offers page also features a banner advertising the deal.

Save $300 on Pixel 3/3 XL. Starts September 29, 2019 at 12am PT and ends November 23, 2019 at 11:59pm PT, while supplies last and subject to availability.

The Pixel 3 with 64GB of storage is $499 and 128GB is $599. Meanwhile, the Pixel 3 XL is $599 and $699 in Just Black, Clearly White, or Not Pink. All models are currently in stock, with last year’s flagships now only $100 more than the Pixel 3a.

In all likelihood, Google’s lineup after October 15 will include the Pixel 3 at this $499 starting price, rather than the first-party store issuing another discount. It should be available until supplies last and ends the weekend before Black Friday in the U.S.

