Over the past few months, we’ve learned a ton about the Pixel 4. In fact, we’ve amassed a historical record that contains over 50 separate, credible Pixel 4 leaks. Now we’ve got a chance to check out some of the Pixel 4’s features in a collection of exclusive leaks — here’s what you need to know.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

In case you missed it last night, we were able to share a flood of Pixel 4 leaks based around the device’s software features. These leaks were made possible from a collection of APKs we were able to obtain straight from a Pixel 4 pre-release unit with the help of the folks from Nextrift who have shared their own exclusive Pixel 4 hands-on leaks.

Pixel 4’s new theming app & new wallpapers

Perhaps the app Pixel 4 feature we’ve seen the most excitement for is the new theming app, which we’ve now confirmed will ship with the device. “Pixel Themes” is built off of the “Styles & Wallpapers” app for which we were first able to share a hands-on look. That app pulls together all of Google’s efforts when it comes to theming Android. For one, it supports wallpapers. There are several new ones found on the Pixel 4, but they’re not functional yet. We also found out that the Pixel 4 is probably going to support all of Google’s past Pixel wallpapers.

Note: We’ve opted not to share many of these leaked APKs from the Pixel 4 because several of them cause stability issues on older hardware or don’t fully work because of dependencies on Google’s newer hardware.

Aside from wallpapers, that theming app also gives users the ability to customize their device with different fonts, colors, and more. The Pixel 4 is going to expand on this with more options as we’ve seen in previous leaks. You can see the full process of this new theming app in the video below and download the Pixel Themes app for your own device here.

Pixel 4’s new voice recorder app

As we’ve seen in some leaks, the Pixel 4 is going to ship with a new voice recorder app. While a pretty minor feature, it should be a useful tool for many Pixel owners. The app is super simple, respects Android 10’s dark theme, and has some fun animations, too. You can download and install it on almost any Android smartphone, even if it’s not a Pixel.

The updated Pixel Launcher has a notification gesture

Sometimes the little things are the best ones. One of the features the Pixel 4 will introduce is a new swipe gesture on the homescreen to access the notification tray. That’s a handy addition since the phone won’t have a fingerprint sensor.

‘Motion Sense’ will have several limitations

One of the biggest new features from the Google Pixel 4 is its Soli-powered “Motion Sense” gestures. We’ve known for a while how these gestures will work, but in our exclusive coverage, we learned of some limitations.

For one thing, the Pixel 4 will only include Soli in 38 countries. The list covers most people, but countries including India, Japan, and Mexico aren’t included. You can see the full list here.

Another limitation the Motion Sense feature will have is with media apps. A swipe to the left or right will allow users to skip tracks in media apps, but as it turns out, not all media apps will be included. The reason is unclear, but only nine media apps will be included (at least, so far).

What else have we learned?

It feels like there’s not much more to learn about the Pixel 4 at this point, but Google does a lot in software. Right now, there’s not much else to share, but who knows, a lot can change in a few days…