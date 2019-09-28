Over the past few days, we’ve revealed a flood of Pixel 4 software details thanks to the latest leaked APKs. The most notable focus on theming and customization, including a preview of upcoming backgrounds from Google. It’s now possible to download and use an unofficial version of the Pixel 4 live wallpapers.

Following our upload of various Pixel 4 APKs, XDA has managed to enable the new live wallpapers. Intended for older Pixels and non-Google devices, this is obviously not an official experience. That said, a lot is working thanks to developer Pranav Pandey. By sideloading this port of “Pixel Wallpapers 19,” you’ll be able to set the nine new backgrounds on your phone today.

That is the only app you need to download for Pixel 4 live wallpapers, though you can also experience a Material Theme revamp of Google Wallpapers with dark mode and Pixel Themes. Heading to your device’s wallpapers picker will reveal updated “Come Alive” and “Living Universe” categories

“Doodle,” “Compass,” and “Sights From The Sun” from the first collection are particularly notable for being highly customizable. Also delightful are the three new geography backgrounds. For a full dive on the wallpapers you’ll get, be sure to check out this preview.

Almost all those preferences can be customized today, though some are not fully functioning depending on your phone. A version that requires root is available, but the regular version should suffice for most users.

