The Pixel 4 and Pixelbook Go have been extensively detailed in the lead-up to Made by Google 2019. With less than 24 hours to the event, the Google Nest Mini and its similar design has just leaked.

WinFuture this morning leaked official Nest Mini renders. Visually, the first- and second-generation of Google’s affordable Assistant devices are identical. The first difference is the underside, which now color matches the rest of the speaker. Three of the four Home Minis last year had the same whimsical orange underside.

You can also see a grove for wall mounting that we first reported about earlier this year. A touch of whimsy sees the groove having an accent color with the gray Nest Mini’s being orange, while the black one is white. The included cable is reportedly 1.5 meters, or approximately 5 feet.

Speaking of cords, Google looks to be moving away from micro-USB as the power connector. While the actual port is not visible in this leak, the plug is clearly round and could be similar to the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max. WinFuture notes how the Nest Mini uses a 15-watt power supply instead of 9 watts.

Over the weekend, we spotted four color variants for the Nest Mini, and today’s leak touts “anthracite, rock candy (light gray), Coral, and Sky Blue.” The first two are presumably code names for Charcoal and Chalk, with Coral returning and Sky Blue being a new addition. Visible in the first product shot below, it’s essentially a light blue.

On the specs front, Bluetooth gets upgraded to version 5.0 (from 4.1), while 802.11 b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi is present. From today’s images, there does not appear to be a physical reset button.

Aspects of the Nest Mini that remain the same form as the 2017 edition include the four embedded indicator lights and the microphone mute switch.

