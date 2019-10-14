The Android 10 version of One UI has now reached the beta stage for the Samsung Galaxy S10 series.

After some speculation, Samsung has officially announced that the beta program is now open for the entire Galaxy S10 family — including the S10e, S10, and S10+. While the South Korean tech giant confirmed the Android 10 beta rollout, they haven’t specified where you can register.

Considering that we saw the teaser posters appear in South Korea, the US, and Germany, it’s safe to assume that you should be able to register for the One UI Android 10 beta in those nations.

The latest build of One UI is set to come with some new tweaks such as Digital Wellbeing, slightly revamped media controls, Night mode renamed as Dark Mode, and much more. If you’ve had a Samsung phone before, you’ll know just how many tweaks are already added to their skins already — meaning the list isn’t quite as extensive as some OEMs.

To join, you’ll have to head to the Samsung Members app and check that a notification has appeared to get enrolled. We had originally been led to believe that the Galaxy S10 5G would initially be absent from the beta but it’s available for the superfast wirelessly connected handset.

There was no information on if or when the recently released Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ would be added to the One UI Android 10 beta program. Another report suggests that we’ll see those devices get the beta as early as October 21.

If you have managed to get enrolled in the One UI 2.0 beta, then be sure to let us know down in the comments section below.

More on Samsung:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: