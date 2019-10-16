Google Photos gets a new ‘crop document’ extension

The growing capabilities of Google Photos mean that it’s becoming arguably the best photo platform you can use. The addition of document cropping to the Google Photos app is just the icing on the already very appetizing cake.

Added to the growing list of smart capabilities, the document crop feature is activated via an extension within the app itself. It differs from plain old regular ‘crop and rotate’ as it gives the ability to select the exact border of your document before manipulating it.

If you take a picture of a document, when you enter the edit section of Google Photos, you’ll be prompted to use the new ‘crop document’ extension (via Android Police). What is also really impressive is just how well the feature can adjust or straighten images taken at an angle.

Because you can set the borders, you’re not limited to just squares or rectangles. That makes the new feature ideal for taking a quick snap of things like bills, certifications and even lecture notes as it allows you to crop in afterward.

Should you want to return your photo to its original state, you can just revert to the original at any time. AP notes that the new feature is available for all photos, not just documents. That means you’ll be able to tidy up your food pics before slapping them on Instagram.

The new document cropping feature looks as though it has gone live with Google Photos 4.26. I have been able to confirm that it is running on my Pixel 3 XL and Galaxy Note 10+. Should you see it on your device, be sure to let us know down in the comments section below.

