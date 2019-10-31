One of the better things about Google Search is the extra information it can tell you without having to click on a specific search result, including a quick rundown of the weather for any given area. On Google Search for mobile web, the weather card has been updated with the latest Material Theme stylings and a more detailed forecast.

On the mobile web, Google Search has long been returning a simple 10-day forecast showing the highs, lows, chance of rain, and humidity levels throughout each day. By comparison, the Google app on Android has offered far more in-depth weather information in a slick, yet fun new UI, launched earlier this year.

For consistency, Google appears to be bringing the best parts of the Android UI for weather to the mobile web, according to a reader who has received the new UI on their device. Just like on Android, the new interface prominently features a friendly-looking frog character in a graphic related to the current forecast.

The new weather UI for mobile web also has some advantages over the Android version, as it uses even more Material Theme elements, like layers of cards.

Current UI New UI New UI

At the top, Google’s new weather card includes at least four tabs, compared to only three on Android. Meanwhile, further down the new weather layout, we see a very handy chart of the highs and lows for the next ten days. This chart seems to replace the “Sunrise & sunset” section found in the Google app. And, as always, Google is sourcing their weather information from Weather.com.

So far we’ve only gotten one report of the new layout, and given Google’s tendency to do A/B tests, it may be quite a while before this nicer weather outlook makes it way to all mobile web searchers. Hopefully some of the nicer Material Theme elements of this redesign will soon also come to weather results in the Google app.

Thanks Joe!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: