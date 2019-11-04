The cameras on our smartphones are just getting better and better, and now Adobe is hoping to help everyone take better shots. Today, the company has announced its new Photoshop Camera app for Android and iOS which can use AI to edit as you take the picture.

Coming in 2020, the Photoshop Camera app uses the company’s Sensei AI to recognize subjects and apply filters and edits in real-time. There are plenty of apps to apply filters to a photo on Android and iOS, but Photoshop Camera takes a different approach.

This app applies more “Photoshop Magic” to a picture by making dramatic edits that can even replace the background of an image on the fly. The app is launching widely in 2020, but some users will be able to use it early by signing up on Adobe’s website.

With Photoshop Camera you can capture, edit, and share stunning photos and moments – both natural and creative – using real-time Photoshop-grade magic right from the viewfinder, leaving you free to focus on storytelling with powerful tools and effects. Leveraging Adobe Sensei intelligence, the app can instantly recognize the subject in your photo and provide recommendations, and automatically apply sophisticated, unique features at the moment of capture (i.e. portraits, landscapes, selfies, food shots), while always preserving an original shot. It also understands the technical content (i.e. dynamic range, tonality, scene-type, face regions) of the photo and automatically applies complex adjustments.

