According to a report from Business Insider, over 1,000 Googlers have signed a letter making demands of the company revolving climate change. Specifically, they demand that Google cut ties with deniers of climate change and commit to zero-emissions by 2030.

The four demands in this letter include that Google commits to being a zero-emission company over the next decade by 2030, has no contracts which enable or accelerate the extraction of fossil fuels, gives no funding to climate change deniers, and has no collaboration with entities that enable “the incarceration, surveillance, displacement, or oppression of refugees.”

Google has been very vocal regarding its moves towards environmentally-friendly initiatives as of late. The company recently launched its new Nest Mini speaker which is made in part with recycled materials. Google has also committed large sums of money towards green initiatives recently.

Speaking to Financial Times in September, Google CEO Sundar Pichai also said that zero-emissions by 2030 “doesn’t seem unreasonable,” but the company has yet to firmly commit to that goal.

It’s unclear if Google will acknowledge or work towards meeting these demands, but we can only hope the company’s work in green initiatives will motivate it to work towards some of these goals.

