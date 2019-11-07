TransferWise, the borderless banking service that allows you to create a local account in over 60 countries, has now officially added support for Google Pay.

The service is one of the easiest ways to lower worldwide money transfer and transaction fees by enabling you to open a bank account in a local currency, therefore lowering your direct costs. By adding Google Pay support, you’ll now be able to use your phone to make payments from all of your TransferWise accounts for even easier global travel.

Announced in an official blog post, the brand-new addition works as you would expect, with transactions appearing within your TransferWise activity list. You’ll also still get your regular notifications each time you make or receive a payment using Google Pay.

This also means that you can finally use Google Pay to make cross-border payments online and in person without having to grab your debit card. Unlike using the card alone, you also get the added bonus of Face and Fingerprint locking and unlocking for even more secure wireless payments.

It is worth noting that making TransferWise payments via Google Pay is only available to customers living in Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK, and the US. The company hasn’t confirmed whether this will be extended or not.

For those of you already using TransferWise — myself included — it’s as easy as taking a snap of your fancy neon-green debit card to get started making mobile payments on your Android phone.

