[Update: Starts Nov 24] Google Store taking $200 off Pixel 4 for Black Friday

After last year, waiting for the holiday season to buy the latest Made by Google phone is advisable. A Google Store ad today suggests that the Pixel 4 on Black Friday and Cyber Monday will be $200 off.

According to one Redditor that encountered a Google Store ad, the “Pixel 4 & 4 XL are $200 off.” This “Save on Google Pixel 4” banner notes how you can “Shop the deal through 12/2,” which implies one deal starting on Black Friday (or earlier) and lasting into the weekend until Cyber Monday.

Update 11/8: According to The Verge, this Pixel 4 deal starts on Sunday, November 24 and will run for just over a week. Google is also discounting the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL by $100. The smaller phone comes in at $299 and the bigger at $379. Similar to last year, this deal will initially run for one day on November 17, and then come back Nov 28 – Dec 2.

The Pixel 4 Black Friday ad implies that all models will be discounted by $200. In this scenario, the 64 GB Pixel 4 is $599 and 128 GB is $699, while the Pixel 4 XL starts at $699 and goes to $799. Clearly White and Just Black will be available, but it’s not clear if the the “limited” stock of Oh So Orange will last.

This possible Pixel 4 Black Friday will likely cause another uproar among early Made by Google adopters. Assuming the $200 deal is across the line, this is more generous than last year where the identically priced Pixel 3 was discounted by $150 and the Pixel 3 XL by $200.

In 2018, there was even an early Black Friday promo that saw buying a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL at full price and getting a second phone at up to 50% off. Meanwhile, pre-orders this year will receive a $100 Google Store credit, though it’s not yet available.

Be sure to visit 9to5Toys this holiday season for wall-to-wall coverage of the best deals and discounts.

If you also encounter this ad online, be sure to screenshot and post in the comments.

More about Pixel 4:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: