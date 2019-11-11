Rumors have been floating around since the summer regarding a new streaming box coming from Verizon, but now it’s looking like Verizon is going to be using Google’s platform on the device. Thanks to the Google Play Developer Console, we now know the Verizon Stream TV will be using Android TV.

Discovered on Twitter, this Verizon Stream TV appeared in the Google Play Developer Console in the past few days, hinting at an imminent launch. The box’s appearance on the console essentially confirms it will be using Google’s Android TV, presumably modified using the Operator Tier.

We don’t know much about this box yet, but CNET confirmed it was in the works in October. That article further confirms the Verizon Stream TV is Android-powered, but it didn’t make mention of the Play Store at the time. CNET also confirmed that YouTube TV will be a core part of the device, with a one-month free trial included with the device.

Verizon has not confirmed when the Stream TV will hit the market, but the device is a part of the company’s wider 5G Home initiative.

