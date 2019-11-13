If you’ll recall a few years back, owners of the Nexus 6P were reporting issues of their phones shutting down well before the system reported a dead battery. Now, some Pixel 3 owners are reporting similar early shutdown issues on their devices when on low battery.

Spotted by Android Police, reports have been surfacing over the past few months from various Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL owners who are experiencing similar issues. The general issue here is that devices are shutting down before hitting 0%, specifically between 20% and 40%.

In some cases, the device will randomly shut down when under this total but, on others, it will trickle down quickly after hitting the halfway mark. Google’s only advice to users experiencing this issue includes rebooting to safe mode or performing a factory reset. For many users, the issue is still covered under warranty, meaning that replacements are available.

This early shutdown issue on the Pixel 3 series doesn’t seem nearly as widespread as it was on the Nexus 6P, but it’s still a very frustrating problem to see. Google was recently sued regarding that issue on the Nexus 6P, so hopefully the company will learn from that and offer a better solution to affected Pixel owners.

