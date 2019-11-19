Nearly a month after the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL went on sale, last year’s phone is now out of stock at both the Google Store and Fi. The Pixel 3 is no longer available to purchase in the United States, Canada, and other countries.

In past years, Google would put the previous generation flagship on sale to get rid of excess inventory after the new phone launched. Given that the Pixel 3 was not a retail success, a deep $300 discount was instituted in early August and was extended in late September until November 23rd. Sundar Pichai during Q1 2019 earnings this April reported lower year-over-year Pixel sales due to “recent pressures in the premium smartphone market.”

As of this evening, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are “out of stock” on the Google Store. Interestingly, the last models to sell out were the Not Pink Pixel 3 XL at $599 (64GB) and $699 (128GB). The Pixel 3 was priced at $499 for a pretty significant length of its retail lifespan, and overall a good deal.

Google has yet to remove the product listing, but that should occur soon. The 2018 flagships were powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 with 4GB of RAM and launched with Android 9 Pie. At the time, the 12.2MP camera was highly competitive against its peers, while there were two lenses up front for normal and wide-angle FoV. The smaller phone’s 5.5-inch display was paired with a 2,915 mAh battery, while the notch-laden 6.3-inch screen had a 3,430 mAh cell.

The US and Canadian Google Stores have stopped selling the Pixel 3, with Google Fi also out of stock this evening.

