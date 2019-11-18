We’re in the midst of Apple TV+ hype, but one particular group of people are feeling particularly left out. That’s right, Android phone users have no Apple TV app to call their own, but does that mean you’re completely locked out of seeing what all the fuss is about?

We’ve already covered options for Chromecast and Android TV users here on 9to5Google, so if you’re looking for ideas on those platforms head over to Stephen Hall’s excellent article covering the subject. If the popular pocketable Android experience is more your jam, read on to see how it can be done.

How to watch Apple TV+ on your Android phone

Create an Apple ID and subscribe (if you haven’t already) Go to tv.apple.com Find and play your show

1.Create an Apple ID and subscribe (if you haven’t already)

You need both an Apple ID and a subscription to Apple TV+. If you don’t have either, go to this link and you can quickly take care of both. This is also where you’ll be offered a 7-day trial, before being billed for anything. You will need to provide a billing method up front though.

2.Go to tv.apple.com

Under the assumption that you already have an Apple ID and subscription, head over to tv.apple.com on your phone and sign in.

3.Find and play your show

Now search for the title of your choice. Tap on it and then choose the episode you want to watch.

Now all you have to do is tap play and let the entertainment begin!

The Experience

The Apple TV+ website isn’t quite comfortable to use on a phone browser. On an Android tablet the issue should be resolved, but on a handset it’s rather clunky. This method works by the grace of the fact that Apple TV+ is intended to work through desktop web browsers and so also technically works on mobile browsers, but the mobile version of the site could be better.

Using the browser method also means you don’t get to download titles and watch them when there’s no WiFi or mobile reception. A major advantage of having an app!

A Note 10+ was used to test this method of watching Apple TV+, updated as far as Samsung currently allows. Obviously this handset is no slouch, but using the latest version of Chrome for Android yielded streaming performance that was, at best, watchable. There were clear frame rate issues, which may or may not be present on your handset. As usual, your mileage may vary.

Where’s the Apple TV+ Android app?

Apple has developed a perfectly serviceable Apple Music app for Android, so it’s not outside the realm of possibility that we’ll see an app for Android at some point. The company has already made Apple TV+ available for Roku, Amazon Fire TV Sticks and select smart TVs.

The omission of Android, with its massive install base, seems a little odd in that context. For now, unless you look for alternative hardware, the browser method is the most practical way to get your fix of For All Mankind or The Morning Show as an Android user.

