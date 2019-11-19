Google has given the My Devices page a much-needed makeover for those that use the little-known G Suite feature.

Announced in a G Suite update post, the redesign includes a brand new layout that follows Material Design far more closely, is far more cohesive, and exponentially cleaner. It also works on mobile and desktop, meaning that you can keep track of your connected devices far more easily.

Of course, if this is new to you, the My Devices page functions very much like the Find My Device feature on Android that you can use to locate your Google-connected devices, ping them, and even remotely wipe and lock them if you happen to lose or have them stolen.

This new layout still retains all of the functionality of the previous layout. You’ll be able to see all hardware with G Suite accounts linked, extended and detailed device information, wipe devices and more.

The biggest new inclusion is the ability to see devices such as Chromebooks, laptops and desktop devices in the Admin panel of the new ‘My Devices’ page. This will no doubt help IT administrators keep better track and manage hardware being utilized by staff and co-workers within your organization.

The access page has been moved from google.com/apps/mydevices to mydevices.google.com — which isn’t a massive change but a change nonetheless. The pages are not yet live for all and will take around one to three days for all domains to see the new changes.

It’s worth noting that once rolled out, Google’s new My Devices page will be the default for all G Suite accounts.

