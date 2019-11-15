G Suite Assistant reminders still disabled 4 months later, Google blocks complaints

- Nov. 15th 2019 6:08 am PT

In August, Google mysteriously disabled a core feature of Assistant for G Suite users: reminders. Four months later, the company is still sticking to its guns with that removal and, worse yet, it’s no longer listening to complaints about the issue.

If you’ll recall our story from earlier this year, all G Suite users had the reminders feature of Google Assistant abruptly removed with no explanation. Shortly after, Google confirmed that it was an intentional change, and that it was working to “improve the experience.”

For obvious reasons, that was pretty annoying to users, and many actually chimed in on a support thread with complaints and mentioned that they planned to cancel their G Suite service as a result of this change.

Now, Google has finally commented on that thread with the same statement they gave us in August. A Community Manager explains that Google is “no longer supporting” the feature while it works “to improve the experience.” After posting that message, though, Google locked down the thread, essentially blocking feedback from its paying customers. Yikes.

This isn’t the only annoying move Google has made when it comes to Assistant and G Suite accounts. The new Google Assistant on Pixel 4 is completely disabled if a G Suite account is even on that device. For the longest time, G Suite users couldn’t even access their calendar through the Assistant. At least that one was finally fixed.

