For subscribers in India, we have good news: YouTube Premium and YouTube Music now include prepaid plans for the streaming services.

With these new plans, Indian subscribers and would-be subscribers can purchase a prepaid plan using a local credit or debit card from Visa or Mastercard. This is great news for those that want to enjoy either platform without tying themselves into an ongoing subscription. Google India confirmed the move in an official blog post, which outlines how to sign up and add a prepaid plan to your account.

You’ll have the opportunity to purchase prepaid plans for YouTube Premium and Music in one- and three-month increments. You can extend your subscription at any point simply by purchasing an additional membership top-up. We’re not sure if a yearly subscription may come in future, but that would be nice.

All of the benefits remain the same as with an ongoing subscription, meaning offline downloads, exclusive YouTube Originals content, and ad-free video viewing across the site. When your prepaid plan expires, it will just revert to a free plan, and your offline downloads will be removed.

At present, India is the only market where the prepaid YouTube Premium and Music plans are available. It’s not clear if Google has plans to add the prepaid option for global subscribers or not, but it’s a neat addition for fans in India who want to get a better grasp of their outgoing bills.

These prepaid plans also make for a great gift for your friends and family that are obsessed with YouTube. It’s worth noting that with a Premium subscription you’ll also have the ability to request individual tracks on your Google Nest and Home devices. To get started, visit the dedicated sign-up page.

