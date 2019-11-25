A number of Android Black Friday deals have popped up including Razer Phone 2 and Samsung’s budget-friendly smartphones. We also have markdowns on the Lenovo Smart Clock at $34 and early Black Friday deals on Chromebooks. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Razer Phone 2 highlights Android deals

Black Friday pricing has arrived on Razer’s lastest devices, gaming accessories, and more. Headlining is the Razer Phone 2 for $300. That’s down $100 from the regular going rate and our Prime Day mention, as well as a new Amazon all-time low. Razer Phone 2 delivers incredible 120Hz refresh rates, making it an ideal smartphone for gamers. The 7.2-inch display is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with support for HDR content. There’s 64GB worth of internal storage and support for microSD cards up to 2TB in size. Finally, dual front-facing speakers are backed by a THX-certified DAC for top-grade audio. We loved it in our hands-on review and it features Android Pie as well.

Amazon also offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A50 64GB Android Smartphone for $275. Usually selling for $350, today’s offer saves you $75, beats our previous mention by $25, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. As one of Samsung’s more recent additions to the Galaxy lineup, its A50 sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. Like many modern smartphones, you’ll find a notch built into the screen which houses a 25MP camera. Check out even more deals here.

Lenovo Smart Clock beats the official Black Friday price

Lenovo’s official Rakuten storefront offers its Assistant-powered Smart Clock for $34. Usually selling for $80, it has just received a price cut to $40 at other retailers. Today’s offer is $6 under these Black Friday offers and marks a new all-time low. Lenovo’s Assistant-enabled display is perfect for the bedside table and gives you full access to Google’s digital helper for playing music and controlling one’s smart home. The built-in screen not only lets it live up to the Smart Clock name, but also means you’ll be able to pull up camera feeds, watch videos, and more. We found it to be “the only way Google Assistant should be in the bedroom” in our hands-on review.

Early Black Friday Chromebook deals

Best Buy offers the HP 2-in-1 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook for $349. Originally $599, we’ve seen it trend around $500 in the second part of 2019. Today’s best is a match of the best price we’ve tracked all-time, which happened just once before earlier this month. HP’s upgraded 2-in-1 Chromebook sports a 14-inch touchscreen display, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB worth of internal eMMC flash memory. It comes with ample ports, as well, including micro/SD card readers, USB-C and A, and a headphone jack. You’ll find additional Chromebook deals right here.

