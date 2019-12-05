Alphabet Scoop 078: Snapdragon 865, Sundar Pichai, and Pixel updates

This week we talk all about the announcements at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019 (including the Snapdragon 865, Sundar Pichai takes over Alphabet, and some Pixel things.
- Qualcomm unveils new Snapdragon 865, Snapdragon 765 chipsets to bring 5G to all
- Snapdragon 865 will be first SoC to support on-phone ID card APIs in Android R
- Qualcomm unveils new ‘3D Sonic Max’ fingerprint sensor that’s… a lot bigger
- Motorola announces plan to re-enter the premium smartphone space
- Xiaomi, Oppo, Motorola, HMD confirm devices built on 5G-ready Snapdragon 865
- Breaking: Larry Page, Sergey Brin name Sundar Pichai CEO of Alphabet
- [Update: Final patch] Google stops updating the original Pixel and Pixel XL
- December security patch rolling out to Google Pixel, factory images & OTAs live
- December Pixel 4 update coming next week w/ fixes for display flickering, Bluetooth, more
- Android 10 gestures for other launchers, Pixel Themes come to older Google phones
- PSA: December update for Pixel 3, 3a causing crashing issue w/ Pixel Launcher
