Oppo Reno3 and Reno3 Pro go official w/ 5G connectivity, mid-range specs

- Dec. 27th 2019 5:32 am PT

After we saw Oppo showcase some impressive under-display camera tech at their Inno Day 2019, the company quietly unveiled the mid-range Reno3 and Reno3 Pro in the brands native China.

Both devices come with the 5G connectivity as standard, reasonably unremarkable internals but pretty striking designs (via XDA-Developers). The Reno3 Pro is arguably the more interesting prospect. It comes with that brand new Snapdragon 765G chipset, 8 or 12GB of RAM, 128 or 256GB UFS 2.1 storage, a sizable 4,025mAh battery that includes 30W VOOC flash charge.

The 6.5-inch device includes an FHD+ 90Hz refresh rate display, although it has an upper-left display punch-hole notch. At the rear, the quad-camera setup consists of some impressive hardware. That includes a 48-megapixel main sensor, 13-megapixel 5x hybrid zoom lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. At the front, selfie 32-megapixel selfie camera should provide you with adequate fidelity for your selfies.

As for the Reno3, it comes with a completely different MediaTek Dimensity 1000L chipset, 8 or 12GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and a 4,025mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge support. The flat 6.4-inch AMOLED display comes with a dewdrop notch but has a 60Hz refresh rate. It comes with a 64-megapixel main camera sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor, plus monochrome and portrait sensors on top. That display notch houses a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Reno3 and Reno3 Pro will ship with Oppo’s own ColorOS 7 atop Android 10 — which is said to be a far better interpretation of the UI skin. As for pricing and availability, both Reno3 models will go on sale from December 31. Pricing will start at ¥3,399 for the Oppo (~$485) and the Reno3 Pro will start at ¥3,699 (~$600). You’ll be able to pick them up in an array of colors, although it’s unclear when we’ll see the Oppo Reno3 series in global markets.

