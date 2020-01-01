Google’s efforts in messaging over the past few years haven’t always resulted in success, but one of the more impressive products to come out has been Google Duo. Now, Google has added yet another new feature to Duo with reactions in video messages.

Seemingly added in the past few days, Google’s new reactions feature offers a quick response option for incoming video messages. For example, if a friend sends a short video and you want to respond that it’s funny, you can quickly tap the reaction button and select the laughing emoji.

Reactions like this are often found on other platforms as well. Instagram, for example, lets users react to stories with a quick swipe up that reveals a collection of emoji reactions. Facebook has a similar feature with reactions on posts.

With reactions on Google Duo, there are eight emojis available to react to a video message. Once a reaction has been selected, the user who sent the video message gets a notification from any recipients who send a reaction. If it is a group message, all users can see the reactions of others in the group.

This probably isn’t a feature that everyone will use on a daily basis, but for those who commonly share video clips on Duo with friends, it should be a handy feature. As far as we can tell, this is widely rolled out on Google Duo for Android. If you’re not seeing it, make sure your app is up to date on the Play Store.

