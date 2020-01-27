It’s not just you, Google Drive is down for some today

Google Drive is an excellent online service for storing files and creating documents with Docs, Sheets, and other apps. However, Google Drive service is having a bit of a hiccup today as some users report the site down.

First reported widely on DownDetector and since officially confirmed on the Google Status Dashboard, Drive and its apps are down or disrupted for many users today. Whatever’s going on with Google’s service, this outage doesn’t seem widespread by any means. No one on the 9to5Google team has been able to see the service down, but there’s a huge spike in issues reported around the web. At the time of writing, issues starting popping up widely about 25 minutes ago.

In some cases, Google Drive went down for just a matter of minutes before service was restored and reports are now coming in from other regions. Whatever the problem, it seems this is a quick fix that Google is actively working on in the background. The majority of users experiencing issues are located in the United States.

On its official Twitter account, Google further confirmed the “service disruption” to a school district that took to Twitter complaining of issues.

Hi there. Google Drive is currently experiencing a service disruption. Please stay tuned for updates or follow here: https://t.co/jIbRV3ls63. Hope this gets resolved the soonest. — Google Drive (@googledrive) January 27, 2020

