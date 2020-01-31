Android Auto 5.0 widely rolled out earlier this week with the ability to silence notifications while driving. However, this Android Auto release appears to have also introduced a bug that breaks the accept and decline call buttons on steering wheels.

Over the past day, Android Auto users that updated to version 5.0.5002 of the app from the Play Store have reported that their steering wheel answer and reject buttons no longer work when using the Google driving experience. When a phone is just connected to the car over Bluetooth everything works normally.

The option to use the touchscreen remains, but this is a disruptive bug for those use to physical controls for accepting and ending calls. Other buttons are not affected, with users noticing that Assistant voice input still works from the steering wheel.

There are several dozen reports on Reddit and Google’s Android Auto Help forum about the call buttons breaking. The issue spans various car models and Android versions, with Auto 5.0 being the unifying factor in all of them.

Some users report that unplugging the phone will re-enable the steering wheel controls, but it’s not a consistent fix that might require multiple reconnections.

More about Android Auto:

Thanks Brian

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: