Mozilla, the company behind the Firefox browser, has announced that it’s bringing a private VPN to Android, Chromebook, and Windows as a standalone service.

The firm best known for its line of browsers that come in a variety of flavors on mobile and desktop is charging $4.99 per month for access to its VPN service — no good VPN is ever free, after all. However, it is currently only in the beta phase.

There is already a free tier of the Mozilla VPN that is enabled by downloading a browser extension. This service will offer full device protection, with Mozilla claiming that absolutely no logging of network traffic or browsing history will take place.

It will rely on a new Wireguard protocol, which is said to be faster and more secure than other popular protocols such as OpenVPN. Those who do eventually get connected once invites are sent out will be able to connect up to five devices to the VPN at the same time and access servers in more than 30 countries.

That might not seem all that impressive, but not many VPN providers are completely transparent on what happens to your data. It’s also worth noting that this service will be available to most Android devices, no matter which version you have preinstalled.

Only those in the United States will initially be able to join the beta, but Mozilla has confirmed that they are planning on expanding this VPN service to more countries, regions, and devices very soon. To join the waitlist for the Mozilla VPN, you will need to head here to request an invite or use the dedicated Android app available on the Google Play Store.

More on Android:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: