Google Images saw a web revamp last August that added a side panel for results and bigger focus on shopping. After quietly getting rid of the ability to filter results by size, Google is now removing the ability to hover over images on the main results page to see dimensions.

At the moment, you can hover over a result to reveal the size of that image in the bottom-left corner. It’s a useful way to quickly find the correct photo without having to visit Tools and refine by Size.

Later this week, Google is removing those dimensions from the desktop search results page. According to the company, that corner space will instead be used to identify and label photos by product, recipe, or video. An upcoming beta will also see Google mark images that are licensable if that metadata is provided by content owners.

That said, users will still be able to mouse over the larger picture preview that appears in the side panel to see dimensions. The goal of this change is provide people with more immediate information about what they’re seeing and how they can take action — in the case of shopping or cooking.

As of today, dimensions on the main results page are still available, but Google Images will begin removing them later this week.

