Alphabet Scoop 086: I/O 2020 and the coronavirus, March Pixel Feature Drop

This week we talk about coronavirus (COVID-19) and its wide-ranging impact on Google from the I/O 2020 developer conference to consumer-facing offerings. In other news, we take a look at everything new with the March Pixel Feature Drop.
Hosts:
Links:
- Report: A Google employee has tested positive for the coronavirus
- 8,000 Googlers in Dublin working from home tomorrow after possible coronavirus case
- Google cancels ‘physical’ I/O 2020 due to coronavirus concerns
- Google cancels in-person Cloud Next ’20 for ‘Digital Connect’ conference due to coronavirus
- Google, Stadia planning ‘digital’ dev summit after GDC’s coronavirus postponement
- Google making premium Hangouts Meet free for G Suite to help combat coronavirus
- Alphabet’s DeepMind hopes to aid researchers with AI insight into COVID-19 virus structure
- Google Play hides search results for ‘coronavirus’ Android apps
- Play Store suggests apps to ‘stay informed’ about coronavirus as search still disabled
- YouTube will turn off ads on videos talking about coronavirus
- [Update: Removed] Google Pixel Buds (2020) get wireless charging certification ahead of release
- Samsung blames ‘dismal’ initial Galaxy S20 sales on coronavirus fears
- Google’s March Pixel Feature Drop adds Cards & Passes, Motion Sense play/pause, more
- Pixel 4 March update fixes face unlock bug, improves camera, and much more
- Google Pay to support adding flight boarding passes w/ screenshot, only on Pixel
- Google Pixel’s ‘Now Playing’ feature will no longer show songs you’re casting
- Google Pixel devices can pin apps to Android’s share menu w/ March security update
- What are you most excited for from the latest Pixel Feature Drop? [Poll]
