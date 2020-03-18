A whole lot of people are working from home or just stuck at home due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. To give those at home an option to keep informed and entertained, Sling TV is reminding customers that it offers some channels — including both news and entertainment — free of charge.

In a press release today, Sling TV announced its “Stay in and SLING!” initiative. Starting today, Sling TV will offer this no-charge content to those without a paid account in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Warren Schlichting, group president, Sling TV said:

To stay informed in these uncertain times, Americans need access to news from reputable sources. With many Americans finding themselves staying at home, we have an opportunity to use our platform to help them deal with this rapidly evolving situation.

Sling TV’s free experience has been available since last October, but it may become especially important right now. ABC News is perhaps the most important channel in the free tier currently, offering reputable news regarding the outbreak 24/7. Beyond that, though, the free Sling TV experience offers on-demand, ad-supported movies and TV shows for all ages.

Google’s YouTube TV, as it stands today, does not offer a free tier like this. You can access Sling TV’s free content here.

