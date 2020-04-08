We’ve lauded Samsung for improving its device update schedule, but it appears that some Galaxy Note 9 owners are experiencing some major display issues since receiving the March 2020 security patch.

Many owners have been complaining over on the Samsung community forums about screen discoloration, overheating issues, and even decreased screen resolution after updating to latest security patch (via Android Authority).

Those affected have been unable to resolve the issues with a device reset, as this appears to only temporarily resolve the problems. Eventually, they return and play havoc with their smartphone.

Samsung has not fully addressed the display issues with Galaxy Note 9 owners over on their official support pages either. Essentially suggesting that people send their devices into a local service center for diagnostic checks and potential repairs. Given that most Note 9 units purchased at launch are technically out of warranty, this will likely incur quite exorbitant repair costs.

To add to that frustration, many Samsung service centers are in fact closed due to restrictions being placed on them as a result of the COVID-19 spread. While that is a frustration, the fact that these display issues are the result of a regular software update, it’s easy to see why affected Note 9 owners are angry.

No fix has yet been forecast and it’s not entirely clear if the recent April 2020 patch resolves problems being experienced. We have reached out to Samsung for a comment or timeframe when a fix might be forthcoming. Alternatively, if you have been affected, let us know down in the comments section below — and share any steps you’ve taken to try and resolve the issue.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: