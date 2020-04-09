After recently seeing LineageOS 17.1 officially get announced, those with the original Google Pixel or the Nexus 6 can now get their fix of the third-party ROM based upon Android 10.

Given that we saw a whole flurry of handsets get support for the technically unofficial Android 10 build, if you have the original Pixel or even the big boy Nexus 6, you can join the LineageOS path and get your update fix. Support was confirmed with an official announcement over on the /r/LineageOS subreddit, with builds set to appear at some point today — for those that would like to install.

Good news, both Google Pixel sailfish & Google Pixel XL marlin are getting LineageOS 17.1 as you can see in this merged patch: hudson: Promote marlin/sailfish to 17.1. Both are already in the LineageOS automated builder queue: marlin 20200409 and sailfish 20200409 If all goes well with the building process, the downloads should be available tomorrow on https://download.lineageos.org/ Thank you to the 2 devices’ maintainers u/razorloves and u/intervigil.

LineageOS 17.1 includes a ton of new features that are brand new for the updated ROM including a refreshed partial screenshot UI, support for in-display fingerprint readers, Emoji 12.0, an AOSP ThemePicker, plus tons more on top.

Considering that support for 2016’s Google Pixel and Pixel XL has now officially ceased, LineageOS might be a solid alternative update path for those still sticking with the former flagships. For those with 2014’s Nexus 6, you may remember that this behemoth of an Android phone was only officially updated to Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The jump from there to Android 10 is substantial, but it will definitely be welcome for longtime holdouts.

To download LineageOS 17.1 on your Google Pixel or Nexus 6, you can follow the download and installation instructions here.

