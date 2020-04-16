The OnePlus 8 series has been in the hands of reviewers, but yesterday a few lucky users were able to put in orders for the new smartphones. Now, OnePlus is rolling out the OxygenOS 10.5.4 update for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro that delivers a handful of enhancements.

OxygenOS 10.5.4 for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro isn’t a major update, but rather a patch to get these phones fully ready for consumers. More than likely, this update will show up right after you’ve set up your OnePlus 8 device.

What’s included in this latest version of OxygenOS? The changelog, below, is pretty extensive, but there are a few key changes within. Firstly, there’s support for Google’s Live Caption feature which first debuted on Pixel 4 and recently expanded to older OnePlus smartphones. OnePlus also mentions full support for the Bullets Wireless Z earbuds which can “now be integrated with Dolby Atmos” for better sound quality.

Further, OxygenOS 10.5.4 includes some camera and fingerprint sensor tweaks, the ability to show contact notes on incoming phone calls, and more. There are, of crouse, also many background updates for the system as a whole. This update is still based on the March 2020 security patch, too.

OxygenOS 10.5.4 changelog for OnePlus 8/8 Pro

System Improved system stability

Improved icon display in status bar

Imporved back gesture experience

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z can now be integrated with Dolby Atmos for better sound quality

Added double-tap feature to wake up lockscreen in ambient display mode or off-screen condition

Added OnePlus Tips & Support section in Settings. Check out all the new features and answers to common issues here

Added Live Caption, this will detect speech in media and automatically generate captions [To enable: Settings-System-Accessibility-Live Caption]

Update Android Security Patch to 2020.03

Updated GMS package to 2020.02 Camera Optimized the camera’s shooting experience and improved stability

Optimized the animation effect and improved interaction experience

Added video filter feature Fingerprint Unlock Optimized the fingerprint unlock experience when unlocking the device Phone updates Added contact notes info for incoming calls Network updates Optimized network data transmission performance and stability Voice Assistant updates Now you can wake up voice assistant of your choice just by long-pressing the power button [To enable: Settings-Buttons & gestures-Press and hold the power button-Choose the app you want to activate]

More on OnePlus 8:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: