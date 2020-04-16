OnePlus 8/Pro gets OxygenOS 10.5.4 update w/ Live Caption, Bullets Wireless Z upgrade

- Apr. 16th 2020 10:58 am PT

The OnePlus 8 series has been in the hands of reviewers, but yesterday a few lucky users were able to put in orders for the new smartphones. Now, OnePlus is rolling out the OxygenOS 10.5.4 update for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro that delivers a handful of enhancements.

OxygenOS 10.5.4 for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro isn’t a major update, but rather a patch to get these phones fully ready for consumers. More than likely, this update will show up right after you’ve set up your OnePlus 8 device.

What’s included in this latest version of OxygenOS? The changelog, below, is pretty extensive, but there are a few key changes within. Firstly, there’s support for Google’s Live Caption feature which first debuted on Pixel 4 and recently expanded to older OnePlus smartphones. OnePlus also mentions full support for the Bullets Wireless Z earbuds which can “now be integrated with Dolby Atmos” for better sound quality.

Further, OxygenOS 10.5.4 includes some camera and fingerprint sensor tweaks, the ability to show contact notes on incoming phone calls, and more. There are, of crouse, also many background updates for the system as a whole. This update is still based on the March 2020 security patch, too.

OxygenOS 10.5.4 changelog for OnePlus 8/8 Pro

System

  • Improved system stability
  • Improved icon display in status bar
  • Imporved back gesture experience
  • OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z can now be integrated with Dolby Atmos for better sound quality
  • Added double-tap feature to wake up lockscreen in ambient display mode or off-screen condition
  • Added OnePlus Tips & Support section in Settings. Check out all the new features and answers to common issues here
  • Added Live Caption, this will detect speech in media and automatically generate captions [To enable: Settings-System-Accessibility-Live Caption]
  • Update Android Security Patch to 2020.03
  • Updated GMS package to 2020.02

Camera

  • Optimized the camera’s shooting experience and improved stability
  • Optimized the animation effect and improved interaction experience
  • Added video filter feature

Fingerprint Unlock

  • Optimized the fingerprint unlock experience when unlocking the device

Phone updates

  • Added contact notes info for incoming calls

Network updates

  • Optimized network data transmission performance and stability

Voice Assistant updates

  • Now you can wake up voice assistant of your choice just by long-pressing the power button [To enable: Settings-Buttons & gestures-Press and hold the power button-Choose the app you want to activate]

